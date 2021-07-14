BRISTOL, TN - Nadine Joyce Buckles Pearman, age 80, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 12, 2021 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born May 19, 1941 in Russell County, Va., a daughter of the late Henry C. and Bertha Litton Buckles. Nadine retired from Arrington, Schelin & Herrell where she worked as a paralegal. She was a member of Tennessee Avenue Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Ray Pearman; and siblings, Ora Ann Buckles, Alberta Buckles, Carl Buckles, Annetta Buckles Jones and Herschel Buckles.
Survivors include her children, Charles Pearman and wife Tammy, Susan Marshall and husband Tracy; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; sisters, Sarah Lane and Nancy Dotson; brother, Oakley Buckles; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021 at Tennessee Avenue Baptist Church with Pastor Shane Phillips and Brother Jimmy Phipps officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 until 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at East Tennessee Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Lowell Dotson, Jr., Tony Lane, Ronnie Buckles, Mike Buckles, Josh Pearman, Kevin Marshall and Dustin Talley. Honorary pallbearer will be Joey Phipps.
Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.