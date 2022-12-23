Nadine B. Carmack Dec 23, 2022 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT CARMEL - Nadine B. Carmack, of Mount Carmel, TN, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.Arrangements will be announced later by Oak Hill Funeral Cremation and Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cremation Funeral Nadine B. Carmack Hill Mount Carmel Residence Arrangement Recommended for you