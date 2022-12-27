MOUNT CARMEL - Nadine B. Carmack, 80, of Mount Carmel, TN, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family.
She was a member of Ross Campground UMC where she served as the pianist for over 50 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Jimmy L. Carmack in 2016 and her parents E.W. and Irene Bible of Midway, TN.
Nadine is survived by her daughter, Lisa Kautzky of Murfreesboro, TN, son David and wife, Sherry Carmack of Mt. Carmel, and son, Scott and wife Lori of Kingsport. Six grandchildren, Ben (Kayleigh) and Luke Kautzky, Joshua and Jennifer Carmack, and Macy and Brody Carmack, brother Dr. Michael Bible and wife Karen of Chuckey, TN.
A private family Entombment Service will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park & Cremation Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 3:30- 5:00 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 5:00 pm with Mike Somers officiating.
In lieu of flowers and food, your thoughts and prayers are all the family requests. If one wishes to make a donation in Nadine’s memory, please do so to Ross Campground UMC, P.O. Box 785, Church Hill, TN 37642.
