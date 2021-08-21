NORTON, VA.- Nadeen (Snow) Lester, 83, passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at home.
She lived most of her life in Welch, WV and moved to Norton in 2014. She was a member of Little Vine Baptist Church in Welch, and after moving attended Lost Creek Ministries in Norton. She was a former bowler, loved to sew and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She loved macramé and taught it at the vocational school in Welch.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wiley Lester; her son, Keith Lester; and three sisters and two brothers.
Surviving are her daughter, Myra Reynolds, Norton; grandchildren, Jake Reynolds, Demi Miles (Malik), and Hanna Hayes (Dakota); great grandchildren, Zane Miles, Everleigh Miles, Canaan Miles, Noa Hayes and Luke Hayes; two special sisters-in-law, Sarah Snow and Janet Elouise Webb; several nieces and nephews; and her longtime best friend, Margaret Smith.
A Celebration of Life Service at 2:00pm on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Lost Creek Ministries, 420 Lost Creek Dr., SW, Norton, VA, with Pastor Jeff Reynolds officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org or Alzheimer’s Association, Central and Western Virginia, 355 Rio Road, Ste. 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve Mrs. Lester’s family.