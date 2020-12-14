ROGERSVILLE - Nadeen Morelock, age 89, of Rogersville, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at NHC in Johnson City. She retired from Enka. She was a member of MT. Carmel Freewill Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by husband, Vester Morelock; son, Buster Morelock; daughter, Emogene Henderson; parents, Everette and Maude Morrison; sister, Nettie Hill; brothers, Ray Morrison, Burnie Morrison, and Kenneth Morrison.
She is survived by grandchildren, Tammy Shanks and Steve (Teresa) Henderson; great-granddaughters, Ashley (Cory) Harrison and Cassidy Shanks; great-great-grandchildren, Addie and Olin; several nieces and nephews and a host of family and friends.
The family of Nadeen wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Vanessa and staff of NHC.
Private family services will be held later. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.