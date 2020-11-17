GATE CITY, VA - N.J. “Bo” Wolfe Jr., 79, of Gate City went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Heritage Hall in Big Stone Gap, Va.
N. J. was born on March 2, 1941 in Scott County, Va. to the late N.J. Wolfe Sr. and Kathleen Ruth Wolfe. He worked for several years as a painter at Eastman. His main joy in life was farming and carpentry work.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his siblings, John Wolfe, Molly Wolfe, and Robert Wolfe.
N.J. is survived by his brothers, Larry Wolfe and Isaac Wolfe; nephews, John Wolfe and Matt Forbes; niece, Barbara Wolfe; along with several great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews.
Per N.J.’s wishes no formal services will take place.
To express condolences to the family visit www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com
Carter Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Wolfe Family.