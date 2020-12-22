ATASCADERO, CA - Myrtle Virginia Thomas Neelands, 88, of Atascadero, California, passed away peacefully at home on November 18, 2020.
Ginny was born in 1932 in Asheville, North Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Andrew Hale Thomas, Sr. and Myrtle Leeper Thomas. She grew up in Church Hill, Tennessee and graduated from Church Hill High School in 1950. While she was attending nursing school at East Tennessee State University, she met her husband of 68 years, James G. Neelands, a marine pilot, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. They married on August 31, 1952 in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. The couple moved to San Luis Obispo County, California in 1954 where they raised their four children. Ginny was a homemaker; her family enjoyed her cooking and her great sense of humor. She loved to read, work on word puzzles, and spend time with her grandkids, ALL of whom adored her.
Ginny is survived by her husband, Jim; a daughter, Karen (Andy) Sepulveda of Morro Bay, California; two sons, Barry (Sheila) Neelands of Cheyenne, Wyoming and Jason Neelands of Salt Lake City, Utah; daughter-in-law, Kathrine Neelands of Cheyenne, Wyoming; 11 grandchildren; sister Carolyne (Wayne) Thomas Culbertson of Kingsport, Tennessee; and numerous sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her parents, Ginny was preceded in death by a son, James Andrew “Andy” Neelands; three brothers, Jack Thomas, Joe Thomas, and Hale Thomas, Jr.; and two sisters, Frances Sayre and Nancy McCoy.
A celebration of life will take place during the summer of 2021.