SAN ANTONIO, TX - Myrtle Tribble, 85, died Sunday October 24th in San Antonio TX. Born in Coeburn VA, she lived in Kingsport for most of her life before moving to San Antonio. She enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, crossword puzzles, & being with her dog Buddy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur & Bessie Smith Kiser, her husband, Robert Tribble, and her son Terry Tribble. Survivors include Son Clayton and wife Rachel Tribble, and Daughter Barbara & son-in-law Michael Coy. Also, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, & great-great-grandchildren. Mission Park Funeral Home in San Antonio is serving the Tribble Family.