BLOUNTVILLE - Myrtle Ruth Ramey, age 91, of Blountville, TN passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at her daughter and son-in-law’s home.
She was born on April 23, 1930, in Scott County, VA to the late Theron Jack and Dorothy Williams McClellan. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, George D. Ramey.
She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Survivors include her son, David Ramey and wife, Lois; daughter, Deborah (Debbie) Smith and husband, Joe of Blountville, TN; granddaughter, Kayla Clawson and husband, Ethan of Kingsport, TN; three step-grandchildren, Lisa Nowack and husband, Russ; Tammy Call and husband, Jimmy; and Joey Smith and wife, Laura; step-great-grandchildren, Brittany and Dylan Cummings, Taylor and Jordan Call, Nolan and Emma Smith and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to Amedisys nurses and staff for their exceptional care and kindness.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery with Rev. Mary Louise Sitton officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 – 2:00 P.M., prior to the service in Immanuel Lutheran Church’s sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 191 Central Heights Rd., Blountville, TN 37617.
