SURGOINSVILLE - Myrtle Ruth Cradic, age 78, of Surgoinsville, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, January 2, 2023. She was a member of Lone Oak Missionary Baptist Church where she faithfully attended until her health would no longer permit. She loved to listen Rev. Pat Hammonds every Sunday morning. Ruth loved her family and friends dearly. She loved spending time working with her garden and flowers. Ruth never met a stranger. She was preceded in death by her parents, William "Bill" and Mattie Pearl Bass Helton; numerous brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, James Cradic; daughters, Sandra Anderson and husband, Dennis, Wendy Hagood and husband, Roger all of Surgoinsville; grandchildren, Rachel Andies and husband, Chris, Courtney Anderson, Taylor Hagood and Alexis Hagood; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Noah and Cole; sisters, Nadine Cradic, Christine Cradic, Faye Viers, Belva Cradic, Sue VanAllen, and Judy Meyers; brother, Billy Helton; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M., Friday, January 6, 2023 at Grace Missionary Baptist Church, Surgoinsville.
Funeral service will be conducted 1:00 P.M., Friday, January 6, 2023 at Grace Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. John Seymore and Rev. Donnie Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in the Armstrong Cemetery.