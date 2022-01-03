KINGSPORT - Myrtle Lee Marcum, 84, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Elmcroft Assisted Living.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 pm Wednesday, January 5, 2022, in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.
The Graveside Service will follow at 3:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to the staff of Elmcroft Assisted Living, special friend, Rodney Arnold and Malen and Beverly Marcum for their compassionate care of our mother.
