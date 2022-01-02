KINGSPORT - Myrtle Lee Marcum, 84, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Elmcroft Assisted Living.
She was born September 18, 1937, in Appalachia, VA to the late Clyde Henley and Ruby Fisher Mellon.
Myrtle was a loving, feisty and devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt.
She enjoyed tending to her roses, spending quality time with her family, especially holiday gatherings. Her greatest joy in life were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Myrtle worked at Walmart #742 as a Department Manager for thirty plus years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tivis Marcum and numerous siblings.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Tom Marcum, Teresa Galloway, Tivis Marcum and wife, Sandra; eleven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren with one expected in January; numerous siblings; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 pm Wednesday, January 5, 2022, in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.
The Graveside Service will follow at 3:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to the staff of Elmcroft Assisted Living, special friend, Rodney Arnold and Malen and Beverly Marcum for their compassionate care of our mother.
