“Therefore, you now have sorrow, but I will see you again and your heart will rejoice….” -John 16:22
BRISTOL, VA/BIG STONE GAP, VA - Myrtle Lawson Lambert, 65, left this world and went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Bristol Regional Medical Center after a short illness.
She was born on the 17th of March, 1958 in Wise County, Va. to Ralph B. Lawson, Sr. and Ann Gilbert Lawson. She was a daughter, sister, wife mother and grandmother and her grandchildren were her world. All who met her knew she had a kind and loving heart.
“Myrt,” as she was called by family and close friends, never met a stranger and she always had a big smile on her face. To say that she will be missed is an understatement.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Lawson, Sr.; a brother, Ralph Lawson, Jr.; an infant daughter and her stepfather, Charlie Wagner.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 25 years, Kenneth Lee Lambert; her mother, Ann Lawson Wagner, Big Stone Gap; three sons, Michael Carico, Bristol, Va.; Timmy Carico, Pocahontas, Va.; and John Carico and wife Brittney, Big Stone Gap; three grandchildren, Elijah Carico and Eliana Carico, both of Big Stone Gap, and Sakaria Carico, Pikeville, Ky.;; and a new granddaughter expected in a few months; three brothers, Jackie Lawson and wife, Mychelle, Danny Lawson and wife Fay, both of Big Stone Gap, and Mike Lawson and wife, Nioma of Asheville, NC; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and the father of her children, Steve Carico, Big Stone Gap.
The family will receive friends 5:00pm – 7:00pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave, W., Big Stone Gap. The service will follow at 7:00pm with Pastor Bill Hughes officiating.
Committal graveside services will be 11:00am, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. The family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:20am to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be: Danny Stidham, Phil Lee, Steve Carico, Jack Lawson, John Carico, Michael Carico, Nathan Sturgill, Travis Lawson and Jody Shular.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve Mrs. Lambert’s family.