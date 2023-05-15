“Therefore, you now have sorrow, but I will see you again and your heart will rejoice….” -John 16:22

BRISTOL, VA/BIG STONE GAP, VA - Myrtle Lawson Lambert, 65, left this world and went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Bristol Regional Medical Center after a short illness.

