SURGOINSVILLE - Myrtle L. Bledsoe, 93, slipped away into her eternal home December 11, 2020.
She was born on May 30, 1927, to Lewis and Julia Osborne of Blackwater, Virginia. She was the last living of all brother and sisters.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Bethel Community Cemetery in Surgoinsville. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 PM. Please wear a mask and social distance is required.
Pallbearers will be Guston Harrell, Lowell Bean, Mike Light, Mark Trent, Matthew Trent, and Herbert Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital; 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
To leave an online message for the Bledsoe family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Bledsoe family.