SURGOINSVILLE – Myrtle L. Bledsoe, 93, slipped away into her eternal home December 11, 2020.
She was born on May 30, 1927, to Lewis and Julia Osborne of Blackwater, Virginia. She was the last living of all brother and sisters.
Those preceding her in addition to her parents are her husband, Cecil Bledsoe, two sons, Williams Bledsoe, and Larry Bledsoe; one son-in-law, Eugene Harper, and a great grandchild, Rylan Douglas Trent, four brothers, Leonard, Bill, John and Claude Osborne; three half-brothers, Guy, Charles, and Dewey Osborne; one half sisters, Ermma Jean Hoskins.
Myrtle’s life was filled with cooking, canning, and farm work, always preparing a meal for ministers, singers, neighbors, and workers. She enjoyed many interest in life and serving her Lord.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Janet Sue Harper and Sonjua Harrell (Gus); five grandchildren, Billy, Lori, Mike, Mark, and Matthew; five great grandchildren, Zachary, Jessica, Emmie, Alyssia, Marlee; two step grandchildren, Travis Harrell and Maegan Dishner and several other step grandchildren, beloved neighbors, and extended family members, special neighbor, Lowell Bean. Along with several Nieces and Nephews.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Bethel Community Cemetery in Surgoinsville. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 PM. Please wear a mask and social distance is required.
Pallbearers will be Guston Harrell, Lowell Bean, Mike Light, Mark Trent, Matthew Trent, and Herbert Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital; 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Bledsoe family.