DUFFIELD, VA - Myrtle Vaughn, 91, of Duffield, VA went to be with Jesus on Friday, June 25, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Whitmire, South Carolina on February 4, 1930, to the late Hasten and Victoria (Neal) Gilliam.
Myrtle was a member of the Pentecostal Powerhouse Church in Gate City, VA for over 40 years.
In addition to her parents, her husband, Doyle Vaughn; daughters, Shirley Nufio, Glenda Reams; sons, Marlin Vaughn, Roger A. Vaughn; sisters, Alpha Dingus, Alberta Vaughn, Dorothy Ann Williamson, and Margaret Williamson; brothers, Paul Gilliam and Ely Gilliam preceded her in death.
Her survivors include, daughters, Margaret Coral McComas, Duffield, VA, Carolyn Singleton (Charles), Duffield, VA, Patricia Egan (Dexter), Big Stone Gap, VA; brother, Echol Gilliam, Duffield, VA; sister-in-law, Judy Gilliam, Gate City, VA; 12 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren; 9 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Gate City Funeral Home
A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Dwayn Williams officiating. Music will be provided by the Pentecostal Powerhouse Singers.
Burial will follow the funeral service at Adams Cemetery in Duffield, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
We would like to share a very special thank you to Chastity Kinkead (granddaughter) for her special care and attention she gave to our precious mother. We can never thank you enough. Also, thanks to Caris Hospice, Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center, and all of the family, friends, and church family for their love and support.
An online guest registry is available for the Vaughn family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Myrtle Cleo (Gilliam) Vaughn.