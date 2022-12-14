JONESBOROUGH - Myrna Rose Tolliver, age 93, resident of Four Oaks Healthcare Center of Jonesborough, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022. Myrna was born April 10, 1929 in Greene County to her parents the late Rodrick C. Bowers Sr. and George Annie “Guinn” Bowers.
Myrna grew up on a working farm. She attended Glenwood School and was Salutatorian of her 8th grade class. After graduating Greeneville High School in 1947, Myrna traveled to Washington D.C. and worked as a typist in the war effort. She returned to Greeneville, worked at Modern Electric, and met and married John Tolliver.
Myrna lived most of her adult life in the Kingsport and Fall Branch area. She was member of First Baptist Church in Fall Branch. She was an excellent seamstress, and enjoyed her pet dogs, fishing, and traveling.
She retired from Giant Food Co. in Kingsport.
In addition to her husband, Myrna was preceded in death by her brother, Rodney Bowers Jr. and wife Louise; sister Rebecca Brown and husband Billy J. Brown; brothers-in-law, JC Wilhoit, Aubrey and Hazel Tolliver, Judd and Jean Tolliver, Dan and Mary Tolliver; sisters-in-law, Ruth and Virgil “Tom” Brandon; and nephew, David Bowers.
Left to Cherish her memory one sister, Mildred Wilhoit of Oak Ridge; and nieces and nephews, Linda and Clifford Hensley of Limestone, Scott and Jackie Brown of Elizabethton, Deborah and Terry Mullins of Oak Ridge, Nancy Tolliver of Greeneville, Brenda and Steve McDonald of Greeneville, Pam Painter of Kingsport, Sandra and Buddy Waters of Vail, Arizona, and Bob and Karen Tolliver of Butler, Tennessee. Also surviving are great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
The Family will receive family and friends on Monday, December 19, 2022 from 1:30pm-2:30pm at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
A graveside service follow at 3:00pm in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens officiated by Rev. Al South.
The family extends special thanks to her neighbors in Kingsport, Donna LeBlanc, Randell Lane and Holden Lane. As well, to the staff and caregivers at Four Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jonesborough.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.