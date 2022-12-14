JONESBOROUGH - Myrna Rose Tolliver, age 93, resident of Four Oaks Healthcare Center of Jonesborough, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022. Myrna was born April 10, 1929 in Greene County to her parents the late Rodrick C. Bowers Sr. and George Annie “Guinn” Bowers.

Myrna grew up on a working farm. She attended Glenwood School and was Salutatorian of her 8th grade class. After graduating Greeneville High School in 1947, Myrna traveled to Washington D.C. and worked as a typist in the war effort. She returned to Greeneville, worked at Modern Electric, and met and married John Tolliver.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video