LEBANON, OH - Myrena Fay Steele, age 86, of Lebanon, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at her residence after a brief illness.
Visitation hours will be 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Friday, June 17, 2022, at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Friday, June 17, 2022, in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Rex Morelock officiating. Burial will follow in the Jones Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefunenralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Steele family.