LEBANON, OH - Myrena Fay Steele, age 86, of Lebanon, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at her residence after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Allen Steele, parents Lola and Gracie Taylor Wright, brother Alvin Kirkpatrick.
Survivors include her sons, Rick Banks and wife Laura of Lebanon, OH, Allen Steele of Rogersville and Mike Steele of Hilton Head Island, SC; three grandchildren Greg Banks and wife Jessi, Jennifer Banks and Nathan Steele; five great grandchildren; sisters, Carolyn Williamson of Flag Staff AR, Jean Kirkpatrick, Bobbie Chestnutt and husband Gary, Lynn Collins and husband Ken, Jane Hurd and Debbie Walker and husband Eddie all of Rogersville; brother Leon Wright and wife, Sue of Rogersville and a number of nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Friday, June 17, 2022, at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Friday, June 17, 2022, in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Rex Morelock officiating. Burial will follow in the Jones Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefunenralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Steele family.