KINGSPORT - It is with much sorrow that we relay the passing of Myra Dean Bumpers, 81, of Kingsport. Born in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama, on August 25, 1939 to Clara Gilbert and Henry C. Edwards. Myra Dean married and moved to Kingsport in 1961.
A graduate of Birmingham Southern and later East Tennessee State University, she was a teacher in the Kingsport City School System before becoming the Educational Director at The Exchange Place, a Historical Restoration.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ron; her sons, Clark and Edward and daughter-in-law, Laura; several close cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Myra Dean was a long-time member of Mountain View United Methodist Church and in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church in her name.
The family would like to give special thanks to all the caregivers that have attended her during the past seven months.
The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to the Bumpers family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.