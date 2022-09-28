Myles Payne McDowell, four months, gained his heavenly wings on Tuesday, September 27, at his home surrounded by family. He was born to Cameron Bryan McDowell and Hannah Tiara Payne.

Myles was such a happy baby full of life. He smiled all the time and brought so much happiness to the family! Myles loved to be held more than anything; he loved being held up by his arms as he stood up and laughed. He put loving kisses in his mommy’s hands. He had so much fun riding on bumpy golf carts and riding his imaginary bike in the bath. Myles loved his mommy and daddy so much and was so smart! He was fascinated with everything. He always found fun in every little aspect of his life as his little head would go back and forth to see everything around him. All he ever knew was love and happiness.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video