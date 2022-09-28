Myles Payne McDowell, four months, gained his heavenly wings on Tuesday, September 27, at his home surrounded by family. He was born to Cameron Bryan McDowell and Hannah Tiara Payne.
Myles was such a happy baby full of life. He smiled all the time and brought so much happiness to the family! Myles loved to be held more than anything; he loved being held up by his arms as he stood up and laughed. He put loving kisses in his mommy’s hands. He had so much fun riding on bumpy golf carts and riding his imaginary bike in the bath. Myles loved his mommy and daddy so much and was so smart! He was fascinated with everything. He always found fun in every little aspect of his life as his little head would go back and forth to see everything around him. All he ever knew was love and happiness.
Myles was preceded in death by his paternal great-grandmother, Janice Bryan, great-grandparents Preston Lyle McDowell Sr and Norma Jean McDowell, great-grandfather Ron Jenkins, and cousin Jennings Ellis; maternal great-great grandparents, Cecil Cape and Emma Faye Haley.
Those left to cherish his memory are his parents: Hannah and Cameron; Paternal Grandparents: Preston and Keli McDowell; Uncles/Aunts (Cousins): Bret McDowell, Chandler and Bethany McDowell (Willow), Alexis McDowell, Addison McDowell, Shaun and Lori Taron (Amber, Allie, Aubrey), Larry and Camille Hanson (Andrew), Scott and Janilyn McCrady (Tanner, Braxton, Braydon Ellis); Maternal Grandparents: Terry Payne Jr., Sarah and Neil Moore; Aunts/Uncles (Cousins): Michelle Martin (Lucas and Nicholas), Allison and Wayne Costley (Abby and AJ), Jeremy and Hiroko Payne (Ivy, Ken), Ryan and Rebecca Fisher (Emilia), Roger and Rachael Gober (Alivia, Reid), Kain Moore and several cousins; Maternal great-grandparents: George and Deborah DeFrieze, Wanda Cape, Terry Payne Sr.; Paternal great-grandparents: Mary Holt, Brent "Bud" and Charlene Bryan.
The family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Friday, September 30th, from 5 – 6 pm in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will follow at 6 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to The Lucy Simpson Foundation, checks payable to Summit Leadership in memory of Myles Payne McDowell. PO Box 3555 Johnson City, TN 37602 or visit www.summitlife.org, click donate and drop down to the Lucy Simpson Foundation.
