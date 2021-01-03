ROGERSVILLE - Murrell Weems, age 81, of Rogersville, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Signature Health Care following a brief illness. He was a member of Henard's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Murrell was owner and operator of Murrell Weems Land Surveyor for over 50 years until his death. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret "Susie" Davis Weems; parents, Ivan and Cecil Dyer Weems and brother, Verlin Weems.
Murrell is survived by two daughters, Doris McMillan and husband, Howie, Susan Trent and husband, Brian, all of Rogersville; son, Jeff Weems and wife, Kathy of Jefferson City; grandchildren, Tiffany Floyd and husband, Thomas, Jessica Rollins and husband, Michael, Elizabeth Jones and husband, Eric, Trey McMillan and wife Abby, Brennan Trent and Jenna Trent; great-grandchildren, Briley Rollins, Charlie Rollins, Landon Rollins, Erica Jones, Addison Jones, Macie McMillan, Jackson McMillan and Trey Floyd; a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family request, for your convenience visitation hours will be 1:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M..Monday, January 4, 2021 at Broome Funeral Home.
Graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Highland Cemetery with Rev. Michael Rollins officiating. Family request masks to be worn.
