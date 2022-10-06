KINGSPORT - MSgt William J. “Boz” Boswell, age 87, of Kingsport, TN, passed away October 5, 2022. Born in West Haven, CT, he entered the USAF during the Korean War and served his country for 20 years, retiring in 1972. He spent twelve years in Europe during his service: England, France, and Belgium. After retiring, he relocated in Kingsport and was involved in several business ventures, notably terminal manager Metler Trucking, co-owner Double B Trucking, and president and owner of Specialized Container, Inc. Boz was a life member of VFW Post 974 member of F/O Eagles 3274.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Margaret Boswell, West Haven, CT; brother, Tom, Albion, CA; sister, Susan, East Haven, CT; and his first wife, Judith Ann Bishop Boswell, Kingsport, TN.
Surviving is his wife of 32 years, Lorla L. Chumley Boswell; sons, Scott and wife Jolene, Beaufort, SC, Mark and wife So Young, Osan, Korea; step-daughters, Loren Chumley and husband Scott Peterson, Nashville, TN, Lari Beasley and husband Brent, Nashville, TN; brother Robert and Marge Boswell, Orman Beach, FL; grandchildren, 1Lt Julia Boswell Good and husband 1Lt Austin Good, Misawa, Japan, Liam Boswell, London, England, Alex Beasley and Kelsie Beasley, Nashville, TN; a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews; special friends, Jack and Loretta Hicks, Tom and Kate Smith, Don Linton, Charlie Bradford, and Dave Story. Boz was a loving father and husband who enjoyed travel, golf, and working in the yard and garden. He was of Catholic faith.
The Boswell family will celebrate Boz’s life with a Committal and Inurnment Service on Saturday, October 8th, 2022, at 3 pm in East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Prayer.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Boswell family by visiting: www.eastlawnkingsport.com.