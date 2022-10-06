KINGSPORT - MSgt William J. “Boz” Boswell, age 87, of Kingsport, TN, passed away October 5, 2022. Born in West Haven, CT, he entered the USAF during the Korean War and served his country for 20 years, retiring in 1972. He spent twelve years in Europe during his service: England, France, and Belgium. After retiring, he relocated in Kingsport and was involved in several business ventures, notably terminal manager Metler Trucking, co-owner Double B Trucking, and president and owner of Specialized Container, Inc. Boz was a life member of VFW Post 974 member of F/O Eagles 3274.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Margaret Boswell, West Haven, CT; brother, Tom, Albion, CA; sister, Susan, East Haven, CT; and his first wife, Judith Ann Bishop Boswell, Kingsport, TN.

