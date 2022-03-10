BESSEMER CITY - MSGT Weston “Wes” Eugene Wright, 86, of Bessemer City, died peacefully at home on Feb 25th, 2022, with his loving wife Barbara of 61 years by his sideThe family will receive friends Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 1:00pm prior to funeral service at 2pm. First United Methodist Church, 110 W. Alabama Ave., Bessemer City, NC, Pastor Tripp Hord Officiating.
The family will also receive friends Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 1:00 pm prior to funeral service at 2pm. Beulah Baptist Church, 491 Beulah Church Rd., Kingsport, TN, Pastor Tripp Hord Officiating.
Interment will follow at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery with Military Honors. Christian-Sells Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.christiansells.com
Memorials may be sent to:
Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati OH 45250.
First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 95, Bessemer City NC 28016.
Shoes For Kids 347 Paddy Avenue, West Jefferson NC 28694