BESSEMER CITY - MSGT Weston “Wes” Eugene Wright, 86, of Bessemer City, died peacefully at home on Feb 25th, 2022, with his loving wife Barbara of 61 years by his side. He was born June 8th, 1935, in Kingsport TN to the late William Harrison Wright and Chloe Pace Wright.
He was preceded in death by his parents (above), sister Wanda O’Neal and brother-in-law Ed O’Neal.
Wes was a smart, yet mischievous, graduate of Boones Creek High School, Class of 1953. Upon graduation, he enjoyed working in aviation at the Tri-Cities Airport, where he would hide his ’40 Ford Coupe in their hangers when out-running the Highway Patrol. Upon answering his country’s call for service, Wes enlisted in the US Air Force, proudly serving 20 years. He was deployed to Turkey, Guam, Italy, and Vietnam. Once married with children, Wes accepted extended assignments so he could take Barb and the girls on adventures around the world.
Throughout life his hobbies were varied; master carpenter, fisherman, hunter and cook, favoring the grill and smoker for special occasions and known for making the “meanest” Paella. He and Barb loved Trap & Competitive Skeet Shooting, winning numerous tournaments and awards. Later in life, Wes’ pastimes were praying for family and friends, war-stories, cigars on the porch (weather permitting) and one glass of wine at 4p.
Wes is survived by his wife of 61 years Barbara Brasington Wright; daughters Phyllis Wright-Herman (Grady), Deborah Wright Thompson (Dan), and Marybeth Wright-Benson (Matt); grandchildren Timothy Harrell, Phyllisha Harrell, Chloe Herman, Emma Benson, Weston Collins Herman, Erica McConley-Newport (Scotty), Billie Whalen, Brittany Thompson; great-grandchildren Pia Fish, ALee Harrell, Keaton Russell and Lily Fleenor, Cayden McConley, Zachary Newport, Lexi Newport.
The family will receive friends Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 1:00pm prior to funeral service at 2pm. First United Methodist Church, 110 W. Alabama Ave., Bessemer City, NC, Pastor Tripp Hord Officiating.
The family will also receive friends Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 1:00 pm prior to funeral service at 2pm. Beulah Baptist Church, 491 Beulah Church Rd., Kingsport, TN, Pastor Tripp Hord Officiating.
Interment will follow at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery with Military Honors. Christian-Sells Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.christiansells.com
Memorials may be sent to:
Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati OH 45250.
First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 95, Bessemer City NC 28016.
Shoes For Kids 347 Paddy Avenue, West Jefferson NC 28694