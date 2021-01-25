Ms. Valerie Maddox Renye, age 88, beloved wife of the late William Renye, II., went to be with her beloved Savior on Saturday January 23, 2021. She is survived by her children, Eric (Amy) Renye, William (Lisa) Renye, III., Stephanie (Mark) Murph; grandchildren, Camden Glenn, Caleb Glenn, Carson Glenn, Wesley Renye, Cody (Ashley) Renye, Spencer Renye, Tyler Renye, Ryan (Taylor) Renye, Katlyn Renye; great grandchildren, Lila Renye, Jackson Renye, Lilly Roop and one on the way, Ellie Renye; her dear brother, Charles Maddox; one niece and several nephews. In addition to her husband she is preceded in death by her parents, John and Annie Maddox; brother, Edward (Catherine) Maddox and sister, Karen Davis. Ms. Renye attended the Life Bridge Christian Church in Kingsport Tn. She was of the Christian Faith. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt. She will be dearly missed by all whose lives she touched. A private family funeral service will be held in the chapel of Napier Funeral Home on Wednesday January 27, 2021 at 3pm with Rev. Dale Davis officiating. The interment will immediately follow at Vaucluse Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Tyler Renye, Ryan Renye, Bennie Davis, Keith Maddox, Chuck Maddox and Timothy Miles. Due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the current pandemic, those who will be attending the private gathering are encouraged to wear a facial covering. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook atwww.napierfuneralhomeinc.com