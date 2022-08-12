Ms. Teresa Lynn Eads passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.

Ms. Teresa was born in Kokomo Indiana, and grew up in the Galveston Indiana area. After joining the Army, serving as mechanical engineer and military police, she then worked on Grissom Air Reserve Base in Peru, IN as a civilian. In 2009 she and her son, Paul, relocated to Johnson City, TN.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video