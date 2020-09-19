ROSE HILL - Ms. Teresa D. Jones Michael, age 61, Rose Hill, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at Lee Health & Rehab.
Teresa was born April 3, 1959 in Dearborn, Michigan. She was the daughter of the late Lee & Jean Daniels Jones. She was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Joe & Lassie Jones and Park & Opal Daniels.
Teresa was a member of Rose Hill Pentecostal Church and enjoyed visiting other churches and watching Higher Ground Baptist Church on television when unable to attend church due to her health.
She was an ICU Monitor Tech at Lee Regional Medical Center. She enjoyed cake decorating, taking care of her flower gardens but most of all loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Teresa was such a loving and caring person, always wanting to help and give to others.
Survivors include three children, Harold Michael (Laura), Jeffrey Michael (Willa) all of Rose Hill and Aundrea Michael Smith (Christian), Camden, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Casey Michael, Hunter Michael, Madison Smith and Haley Smith; sisters, Christine Scott (Clyde), Tammy Jones, Pattie Martin (Jack) and Brenda Howard (Tom); special friend, Pat Rouse; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces whom she loved dearly.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jared Glass and the nurses and staff at Lee Health & Rehab for their wonderful care.
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Monday, September 21, 2020 at Praise & Worship Center (224 Wilders Peak Dr. Rose Hill, VA 24281) with Rev. Eric Scott officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Monday prior to the service.
Condolences may be sent to the Michael family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 423-753-3821