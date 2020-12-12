KINGSPORT - Ms. Sharon Smith Hutchins, 64, of Kingsport, met her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
Sharon was a lifelong resident of the Bloomingdale community. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Pearl Smith.
Sharon graduated from Ketron High School.
She loved spending time with her family and friends, and always enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren participate in sports and activities. She also enjoyed family trips to Disney and cruising to new destinations.
Sharon was a member of New Beginnings Fellowship Church.
In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Lee Hutchins, and mother-in-Law, Peggy Hutchins.
Survivors include: two sons, David Hutchins and wife Ronna; Robert Hutchins; three brothers, Randall Smith and wife Karen, Tim Smith and wife Kim, Carter Johnson and wife Patsy; one sister, Sheila McCulley and husband David; sister-in-law Joyce Oaks and husband Carl; father-in-law Ralph Hutchins; six grandchildren, Brayden Hutchins, Avery Hutchins, Ty Hutchins, Devin Hutchins, Colby Hutchins, Braxton Hutchins; fiancée Scott McCoy; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; special pet Cloe.
The family of Ms. Sharon Hutchins will receive friends from 5 to 8 PM on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 PM with Pastor Leland Salyer officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 11 AM Monday, December 14, 2020 at East Lawn Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be family and friends. Family and friends are requested to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM Monday to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to New Beginnings Fellowship Church.
To express a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Hutchins family.