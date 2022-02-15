ROGERSVILLE, TN/ DRYDEN, VA - Ms. Rinda Sue "Suzi" Bailey Kelly, age 83, Of Rogersville, TN (formerly of Dryden, VA) departed this life on Monday, February 14, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Suzi was born on November 25, 1938 in Dryden, VA the daughter of the late John and Nancy Bailey. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Gwen Gibson, brothers; Kelly Bailey, John H. Bailey and Robert Bailey. Sisters; Frances Ward, Bernice Kelly, Gladiola Tritt and Shirley Bailey.
Suzi enjoyed attending church, volunteering her beautician services at local nursing homes, and spending time with her family and friends.
Suzi is survived by her daughter, Katrina Ramsey and husband Daniel. Her sons, Danis Kelly, John Mark Kelly and wife Michele. Grandchildren; Serena Edwards, Ladonya Griffin, Tabitha Helbert, Nathan Gibson, Austin Addington, Aaron Kelly and Adrian Ramsey. Sisters; Barbara Ward and Charlene (Ted) Kelly, 18 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 17 from 5 until 7:00 pm at Sturgill Funeral Home in Pennington Gap, VA. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Bill Hicks.
Services to celebrate the life of Suzi Bailey Kelly will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Bill Hicks officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her daughter, Lisa in the Bailey Cemetery in Dryden, VA.
In lieu of flowers, Suzi has requested donations be made to the Hawkins County Humane Society, PO Box 217, Rogersville, TN. 37857
Online condolences and guest book are available at www.sturgillfuneralhome. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap, VA is in charge of the arrangements.