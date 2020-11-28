KINGSPORT - Ms. Linda Sue “Janie” Clark, 70, of Kingsport, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in Holston Valley Medical Center.
Janie was a lifelong resident of Kingsport. She was the daughter of the late Jim and Harriet Clark.
Janie graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1969. She retired from Human Resources at Holston Valley Medical Center in 2017, after working for decades at the Hawkins County Press. She was a member of West View Missionary Baptist Church and cherished her time teaching Sunday school and working in Vacation Bible School there. Janie also worked as a representative of Longaberger baskets and hosted many events to raise money for Breast Cancer Research.
Janie was a strong woman who knew what she stood for and was passionate in caring for others. She lived each day to its fullest and immensely enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Her quick wit and love of laughter will be missed by many. Those that love her are left with a great loss but grateful for the joy of knowing her.
In addition to her parents, Janie was preceded in death by her brother Vergil.
Left to miss her are: her brother, Doug Clark and wife Sharon; sister in law, Vickie Clark; nieces Christie Clark, Libby Blockston and husband Mickey, Missy Al-Salim and husband Fuad, Becca Patterson and husband Josh; nephew James Clark and wife AJ; her beloved great niece Omaiya and her great nephews, Sam, Brody, Reid, August, and Clark.
Due to the pandemic, a private family service will be held at a future date.
