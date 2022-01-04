TELFORD - Ms. Linda Carol Crosswhite, age 78, Telford, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital after a lengthy illness.
Ms. Crosswhite was born in Kingsport and had lived in Jonesborough for over 30 years. She was the daughter of the late Worley & Dorothy Smith Crosswhite. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Doris Taylor and a daughter, Sherry.
She enjoyed camping, gold mining, her orchard, and all outdoors.
Survivors include her sister, Anna Mae White (James); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and great nephews and nieces; special Godson, Ryan Smith and very special thanks to Pam Robinson, friend/caretaker/partner.
The family would like to thank all the nurses and dr.’s of Franklin Woods and Amedisys Home Health for their wonderful care.
Celebration of life services will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the Crosswhite family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821