KINGSPORT - Ms. Eva Mae (Becky) Doran, 67, of Kingsport, TN, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Becky was a lifelong resident of Kingsport, TN and was preceded in death by her father and mother Amos and Faye Doran; sisters, Ann Ernest, Audrey Hooven, brothers, Ryland (Bud) Doran, Willie (Troy) Doran.
She is survived by sisters, Jean Wright, Helen Carter, Barbara Bear and husband Wayne, Donna Pinson and husband Donnie, and Jackie Manis; brothers, Leland and wife Lana Doran, Conley and wife Sherry Doran.
In addition to her survivors, Gracie Somich was a special daughter she never had and was proud to be called Nannie by Gracie.
Becky graduated from Gate City High School in 1972. She also graduated from Northeast State Tech.
A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.
A special thanks too many at Holston Valley Medical Center; Staff W3, ICU D500, Dr. Dunn and Dr. Grover.
