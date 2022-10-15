JONESBOROUGH - Ms. Elaine M. Evans, age 75, of Jonesborough, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at The Waters in Johnson City, TN.
She was born in Carbondale, Illinois to John and Violet Johnson Wooley.
JONESBOROUGH - Ms. Elaine M. Evans, age 75, of Jonesborough, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at The Waters in Johnson City, TN.
She was born in Carbondale, Illinois to John and Violet Johnson Wooley.
When Elaine was very young her father died, and Violet married James Frames who loved Elaine and raised her as his own. The family eventually moved to Inkster, Michigan.
Elaine graduated with honors from Inkster High School in June 1964 and moved to Johnson City in July 1964.
Elaine was a person of faith even as a young person and was baptized when she was 12 years old. She served faithfully as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses for over 62 years.
Elaine was employed at ETSU first in food service from 1980-1994 and as an ETSU employee from 1994 until her retirement in April 2020. While at ETSU she worked in the Medical Library on the VA campus. She was instrumental in bringing “Color My World” to the community at Carver Recreation Center. She also was a part of the Medical Schools Standardized Patient Program to train future medical students.
She was preceded in death by her father John Wooley; mother and step-father, James and Violet Frames; an infant sister, Janice Anita Wooley; maternal grandparents, George and Gilberta Johnson; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is survived by her son, Lance Evans; his wife Amy Evans; aunt, Maxine Johnson; cousins, Lisa Lambus, Carbondale, Il, Jeffry Lambus, Aurora, Co., Brenda Brassfield; her husband, James Brassfield; their children, Melanie Brassfield, Pamela Dixon, Terry Garrett and a host of friends who loved her dearly.
Condolences may be sent to the Evans family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 423-753-3821
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.