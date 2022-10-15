JONESBOROUGH - Ms. Elaine M. Evans, age 75, of Jonesborough, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at The Waters in Johnson City, TN.

She was born in Carbondale, Illinois to John and Violet Johnson Wooley.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video