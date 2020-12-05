Mrs. Wanda Rhea Haun Sensabaugh, 83, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She was born in Kingsport, Tennessee on May 9, 1937 to the late Vernon Pascal Haun and Virgie Tunnell Haun.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Carolyne Haun Mounger. Surviving are her husband, Andrew Jackson Sensabaugh IV; two daughters, Sharon Joyce Sensabaugh and Lettitia Sensabaugh Iruela; son, Andrew Jackson Sensabaugh V; and grandchildren, Megan Marie D'Allura, Daniel Clayton Young (Gena), Kristen Rhae D'Allura, and Andrew Jackson Sensabaugh VI.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to AARF, 311 Harvey St, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina 3655 Reed St, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.