Mrs. Theda Faye (Carter) Price, 94, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Life Care Center of Gray in Gray, TN, after years of declining health. She had been a member of West Colonial Hills Baptist Church. Mrs. Price was born in St. Charles, VA, to the late James and Katie Carter. She lived in Kingsport, TN, most of her life. She was a homemaker the majority of her life but worked several years for Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency. Mrs. Price was a wife, mom, grandmother, and sister.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. B.H. Price; her son, Carlos Wayne Price; siblings, Abraham Carter, Beatrice Jones, Sue Robinette, Grace Johnson, Ella Jones, Herbert Carter, Addie Price, Onza Carter, Carson Carter, and Thomas Carter.
Mrs. Price is survived by her daughter-in-law, Gail Price; grandson, Eric Price, both of Kingsport, TN; granddaughter, Jen Price; granddaughter-in-law, Leslie Price; one great-granddaughter, Harper Price, all of La Quinta, CA; one sister, Sallie Shivley of Blountville, TN; sister-in-law, Deloris Collins of Kingsport, TN; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family extends a special thanks to Life Care Center of Gray for their loving care over the past 7 years.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at East Lawn Memorial Park, Kingsport, TN, with Dave Reynolds officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA, 18901, or American Diabetes Association, 4660 Old Broadway St., Knoxville, TN 37918.