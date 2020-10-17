KINGSPORT - Mrs. Tammy “Huffman” Owens, 57, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the Holston Valley Medical Center.
Tammy was a lifelong resident of Kingsport. She was the daughter of Norman and Patsy Smith Huffman.
Tammy was a homemaker. She was a prayer warrior; she enjoyed shopping and being with her family. Tammy was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She attended Way of Life Baptist Church.
Tammy was preceded in death by her grandmother, Edna Grissom.
Survivors include her loving husband of thirty-eight years, Dave Owens; one son, Dustin Owens and his wife Sarah; one daughter, Jana Sels; one sister, Stephanie Low; four brothers, Donnie Huffman, Brad Shaffer, Rudy Huffman and Eric Hutchins; six grandchildren.
The family of Mrs. Tammy “Huffman” Owens will receive friends from 1 to 2 pm Monday, October 19, 2020, in the Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2 pm with Pastor Johnny Gibson officiating. The graveside committal service will follow in the Oak Hill Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Owens family.