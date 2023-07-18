CHURCH HILL – Mrs. Rita Marlene Poff, 87, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 17, 2023, following a period of declining health.

Rita was born in Kingsport, TN on August 1, 1935, to George and Irene Church Osborne. She was a member at Gravelly Baptist church. She loved going to church and singing gospel songs. Rita enjoyed swimming, being in her garden, and loved flowers. She has been married to her husband and love of her life for the last 70 years. Her family and especially her grandchildren were her entire life, and she spent most of her time enjoying and loving them all. Rita had a heart of gold; she would do anything for anyone and was a friend to all she knew and met.

