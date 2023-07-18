CHURCH HILL – Mrs. Rita Marlene Poff, 87, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 17, 2023, following a period of declining health.
Rita was born in Kingsport, TN on August 1, 1935, to George and Irene Church Osborne. She was a member at Gravelly Baptist church. She loved going to church and singing gospel songs. Rita enjoyed swimming, being in her garden, and loved flowers. She has been married to her husband and love of her life for the last 70 years. Her family and especially her grandchildren were her entire life, and she spent most of her time enjoying and loving them all. Rita had a heart of gold; she would do anything for anyone and was a friend to all she knew and met.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Eugene Osborne, and Bill Osborne.
She is survived by her loving husband, Calvin Poff; daughters, Lisa Willis (Keith), and Becky McCrary (Rusty); sons, Dewayne Poff, Steve Poff (Vicki), and Greg Poff (Nancy); grandchildren, Angel, Adam, and Ryan Poff, Lacey McCrary, Dakota Poff, Tristan Clark, and Delaney Poff; great grandchildren, Breanna Poff, Franklin Wolfe, Adellen Poff, Abram Poff, Harper Clark, and Leah Willis; sister, Doris Moore; brother, David Osborne (Diana); as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
The family would like to give special thanks to Rita’s loving church family at Gravelly Baptist Church.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Terry Bennett officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 21, 2023, at East Lawn Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM.
Pallbearers will be Dewayne Poff, Steve Poff, Greg Poff, Tristan Clerk, Ryan Poff, and Adam Poff.