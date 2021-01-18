I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: II Timothy 4:7.
FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Mrs. Reba Lane, 92, Ft. Blackmore, VA passed away, Sunday, January 17, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Lane was born in Scott County on December 1,1928 to the late Jimmy and Mary Kate Frazier Davidson. She attended Red Hill Freewill Independent Baptist Church, and Bartons Chapel.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Burin Lane; granddaughter, Becky Fields; grandson, Jeffery Gibson, Jr.; sons-in-law, Midge McConnell, Jeff Gibson, and Sonny Starnes; and sisters, Catherine Fraysier and Mary Ruth Lane.
She is survived by her daughters, Dana McConnell, Kingsport, TN, Linda Pendleton and husband, Buddy, Gate City, VA, Debbie Duncan and husband, Frank, Kingsport, TN, Jenny Stone, Gate City, VA, Karen Parson and husband, Jeff, Church Hill, TN; son, Junior Lane, Ft. Blackmore, VA; grandchildren, Matthew McConnell and wife Lindsey, Kingsport, TN, Brandon McConnell and wife, Jennifer, Ft. Blackmore, VA, Rick Peak, Jr. and wife, Katie Kingsport, TN, Brandi Fansler and husband Scotty, Gate City, VA, B.J. Lane and wife, Holly, Ft. Blackmore, VA, Candi Harker and husband, Orris, Kingsport, TN, great grandchildren, Connor, Jordan, Duncan, Landry, Luke, Nolan, Ryker, Radley, Hudson, and Emily; special companion, James Hutson along with several nieces and nephews.
Reba enjoyed spending time with her family together, playing the game trouble, shopping, and attending church.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 19, 2021 in the Lane Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, VA. with Pastor Vernon McDavid, JE Mauk and Robbie Dockery officiating. Linda Pendleton will provide music.
Grandsons Matt McConnell, Brandon McConnell, BJ Lane, Ricky Peak, Scotty Fansler, Jeff Parson will serve as pallbearers. Mack Pierson, Jeff Lane, Jim Lane, J.C. Frazier, Jim Coley, and Gerald Frazier will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the family requests that everyone who attends please wear a face covering and adhere to the social distancing guidelines.
From your family, "We love you, Mom".
The Lane family would like to say a special thank you to Connie Rutledge.
An online guest registry is available for the Lane family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
The staff of Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Lane family.