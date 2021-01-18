I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: II Timothy 4:7.
FT. BLACKMORE - Mrs. Reba Lane, 92, Ft. Blackmore, VA passed away, Sunday, January 17, 2021 at her residence.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 19, 2021 in the Lane Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, VA. JE Mauk and Robbie Dockery officiating. Linda Pendleton will provide music.
Grandsons Matt McConnell, Brandon McConnell, BJ Lane, Ricky Peak, Scotty Fansler, Jeff Parson will serve as pallbearers. Mack Pierson, Jeff Lane, Jim Lane, J.C. Frazier, Jim Coley, and Gerald Frazier will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the family requests that everyone who attends please wear a face covering and adhere to the social distancing guidelines.
From your family, "We love you, Mom".
The Lane family would like to say a special thank you to Connie Rutledge.
