MOUNT CARMEL - Mrs. N. Jewel Norton Grigsby, 74, of Mount Carmel, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 10, 2020.
Jewel lived most of her life in Hawkins County. She was the daughter of the late Chester and Okie Norton.
Jewel was a born again Christian and she is gone home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
She worked at the Kingsport Press and also worked taking care of her family.
In addition to her parents, Jewel was preceded in death by her two sisters, Velma King and Edith King; two brothers, Earnest Norton and Lester Mokie Norton.
Survivors include her loving husband of forty-four years, Carl “Poppy” Grigsby; one daughter, Vickie Light; one sister, Pearl Bridwell; two brothers, Edmond Norton and his wife Mona and Ed Norton and his wife Mary; three grandchildren, Chelsie Patterson, Autuma Wright and Davie Wright; three great-grandchildren, Scarlet Mitchell, Jodie Mitchell and Kadin Mitchell; special nephew, Daniel Norton; several nieces and nephews.
The family of Mrs. N. Jewel Norton Grigsby will receive friends from 4 to 6 pm Sunday, July 12, 2020, in the Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill. The funeral service will follow at 6 pm with Pastor Jerry Hensley officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 11 am Monday in the Norton Cemetery, Surgoinsville. Active pallbearers will be Kevin Grigsby, Ed Norton, Daniel Norton, George Barbour, Travis Norton, Donnie Salyer, Randy Salyer, Dustin Norton and Davie Wright. Minister, family and friends are requested to meet at the funeral by 10:15 am Monday to go in procession to the cemetery.
