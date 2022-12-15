Mrs. Mollie Ruth Pope, 105 years old, and otherwise known as Momma Duce, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022. She was a former schoolteacher for the black communities when schools were segregated, and she retired as a social worker from the Hawkins County Board of Education. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and mother-in-law. She was inspirational and an encouraging friend to her community and family. Momma Duce was a member of Hasson Street Christian Church, American Legion Auxiliary, Hawkins County Retired Teacher Association, and Swift Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eldridge and Fannie Lou Payne; her husband, Silas Thomas Pope Sr.; son, Silas Thomas Pope Jr.; brothers, Eldridge and RC Payne; sisters, Kathleen Hoyle, Jennie Mae Kincaid, and Joanna Jones.

