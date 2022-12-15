Mrs. Mollie Ruth Pope, 105 years old, and otherwise known as Momma Duce, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022. She was a former schoolteacher for the black communities when schools were segregated, and she retired as a social worker from the Hawkins County Board of Education. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and mother-in-law. She was inspirational and an encouraging friend to her community and family. Momma Duce was a member of Hasson Street Christian Church, American Legion Auxiliary, Hawkins County Retired Teacher Association, and Swift Club.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eldridge and Fannie Lou Payne; her husband, Silas Thomas Pope Sr.; son, Silas Thomas Pope Jr.; brothers, Eldridge and RC Payne; sisters, Kathleen Hoyle, Jennie Mae Kincaid, and Joanna Jones.
She is survived by her son, Robert Pope (Stephanie), her daughter, Angela Jackson (Terry); daughter-in-law, Barbara Gaines; faithful sister Ethel Rogers; grandchildren, Ronnie Pope, Tonya Brice, Shannon Clack, Erin Pope, Sandy Jackson, and Jamie Jackson; special step-grandchildren, Carole Williams and Angie Pope; 11 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Rhonda Robinson, Lois Kindred, and Amanda Caldwell who were three special caregivers who were not only caring but faithful and encouraging to the family.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 17, from 12:00-2:00 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be officiated by Pastor Charles Cobb and Dr. Terrence Schofield. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.