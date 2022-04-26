Mrs. Madeline W. Murray passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, at the age of 92.
The Graveside Service will be conducted Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 3:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, and if a loved one wishes to make donations, please consider donating to the Historic Old Kingsport Presbyterian Church, 2049 Greenway St, Kingsport, TN 37660 in Madeline’s memory, which was next door to the family homestead for the many years Malcolm and Madeline resided there. Or, donations can be sent to Faith Presbyterian Church, 3900 N. Main, Baytown, TX 77521.
