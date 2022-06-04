KINGSPORT - Mrs. M. Mabel Bright, 97, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport.
