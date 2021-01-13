KINGSPORT - Mrs. Lula Jones, 89, went home to be with the Lord on January 11, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Lula was a Godly woman who loved the Lord deeply, she was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she had retired from Wal-Mart after many years of service.
She was preceded in death by her parents Thomas Bruner and Maggie Bruner, husband Lester C. Jones, son Larry W. Jones, siblings; Mary Goodman, Velma Fields, Robert Bruner, Leota Wacks, Vesta Allen, Martha Wallace, and Ruby Baxter.
Lula is survived by daughters, Brenda Ward (Mack), Barbara Jones, Deborah Jones and son Jimmy Jones, Grandchildren, Mack Ray Ward J.R., Anthony Jones (Bridget Arnold) Maggie E. Ward; Greatgrandchildren Stephen Jones and Annabella Jones.
A visitation will be held on Friday January 15, 2021 from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home with a service to follow in the chapel at 1:00 P.M. with Rev. Dennis Spears officiating. A graveside service will follow at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
To leave a message for the Jones family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Jones family.