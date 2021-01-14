KINGSPORT - Mrs. Lula Jones, 89, went home to be with the Lord on January 11, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
A visitation will be held on Friday January 15, 2021 from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home with a service to follow in the chapel at 1:00 P.M. with Rev. Dennis Spears officiating. A graveside service will follow at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
