FLORENCE, IN - Mrs. Lona Mae (Nuckles) Hickman, 92, of Florence, IN, was born on July 1, 1929 in Nickelsville, Virginia. On May 6, 1950, Lona was united in marriage to Joy Hickman in Gate City, Virginia. Lona was a former nurse’s aide for Scarlet Oaks Nursing Home in Cincinnati, Ohio, retiring after 15 years of service. From 1961-1997, she resided in the Cincinnati, Ohio community until moving to the Florence, Indiana community. Lona was a member of The River Apostolic Church in Vevay, Indiana since 1997. She was a wonderful homemaker and enjoyed raising her children and spending time with her family. Lona will be remembered for her love of cooking, gardening and traveling. Lona passed away at 11:19 p.m., Saturday, January 22, 2022, at the Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, Indiana.
Survivors: children, Brenda Barnard of Harrison, OH, Larry Hickman of Rising Sun, IN, Lester Alan Hickman of Florence, IN, Shirley Reece of Seymour, IN, Darlene Marple and her husband, Chuck of Cross Plains, IN and Samuel Hickman and his wife, Sandy of Florence, IN; her numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by her parents, Irson "Bob" Nuckles and Sally Alice (Noel) Starnes; husband, Joy Hickman, died December 9, 1996; daughter, Geneva Arlene (Hickman) Sanford Sharpe, died July 20, 2015; sister, Margie Vanzant; brothers, William James Nuckles, Glenn Nuckles, Barney Frank Nuckles, Willard James Nuckles, Fred Nuckles and Lowell Nuckles; sons-in-law, John Barnard and Eddie Reece and daughter-in-law, Barbara Hickman.
Visitation: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., January 29, 2022, at the Haskell & Morrison Funeral Home, 208 Ferry Street, Vevay, Indiana 47043.
Funeral: Saturday at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home.
Committal Service; 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 1, 2022, in the East Lawn Funeral Home Chapel in Kingsport, Tennessee.
Memorials: The River Apostolic Church. www.haskellandmorrison.com