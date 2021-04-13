JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Katherine Smith, 80 of Jonesborough, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 11, 2021.
She was the daughter of the late Jessie and Sarah Shehan Depew, Katherine was born on November 7, 1940, in Sullivan County, TN. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Elmer "Sonny" Smith, 6 brothers and 2 sisters.
Mrs. Smith retired from J.C. Penny’s. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and traveling.
She was a member of Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church for many years, and she loved her church.
Survivors include a daughter and son in-in-law Lisa and Matt Rice, son and daughter-in-law David and Angela Smith; grandchildren, Jesse Rice, Dalton Rice, Dustin Smith, Nick Smith and Chloe Smith; one great grandchild Elias Lane; sisters, Patsy Scott, Connie Fish (David), Peggy Millhorn, Sue Poore, and Brenda Depew (Robert); and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special “Thank You” to her care giver for the past year and Amedisys Hospice.
Funeral services for Mrs. Smith will be Thursday April 15, 2021 at 7:00PM at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor John Herdman and Pastor Gene Lasley officiating. The family will receive family and friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM prior to the service.
Graveside services will be Friday April 16, 2021 2:00 PM at East Tennessee Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be immediate family.
Condolences may be sent to the Smith family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services 423-753-3821