CHERAW, SC - Mrs. Joyce Ann Christian Quick, 76, died on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Born, November 12, 1945, in Christian Bend, TN, she was a daughter of the late Reverend Herman and Hazel Bradshaw Christian. Mrs. Quick retired with Duke Energy after many years, as a Budget Analyst. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Cheraw where she formally taught the kids Sunday School Class. She was also a former member of the American Business Women’s Association serving a term as the President for the group. Joyce was a very giving person and loved to take care of people. She enjoyed knitting, puzzles, cooking and reading as well as she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Along with her parents, listed above, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Dale Christian and Jack Christian; and her sister, Aubrey Russell.
Joyce leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving husband of 48 years, Clyde Carson “CC” Quick; a son, Chris Christian and wife, Lori of Tennessee; a daughter, Tammie Quick and husband, Kevin Gregson of Fuquay-Varina, NC; a sister, Sandra Bartley and husband, Archie of Springfield, VA; grandchildren, Maxwell Gregson, Corinne Gregson, Felicia Christian, and Alex Christian; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home in Church Hill, TN. The family will receive friends following the service.
The family has asked that everyone attending the service for Mrs. Quick, please wear a mask and adhere to social distancing.
