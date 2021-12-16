CHERAW, SC - Mrs. Joyce Ann Christian Quick, 76, died on Sunday, November 21, 2021.
A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home in Church Hill, TN. The family will receive friends following the service.
The family has asked that everyone attending the service for Mrs. Quick, please wear a mask and adhere to social distancing.
To leave an online message for the Quick family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Quick family.